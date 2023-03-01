Economy

20:33 01.03.2023

IMF mission on future program with Ukraine to work in Warsaw from March 8-15 – Minister Marchenko

2 min read
IMF mission on future program with Ukraine to work in Warsaw from March 8-15 – Minister Marchenko

From March 8 to March 15, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will work in Warsaw with representatives of Ukraine to discuss the parameters of a potential future program, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"There we will agree on the conditions, and the content, and volumes, and so on. It is still too early to talk about specific details, because there are many issues of the Fund's internal discussion," he said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday evening.

Marchenko explained that there are "certain contradictions" at the IMF board of, since, unfortunately, not all countries out of 180 support Ukraine.

"Therefore, in order for us to receive full consensus and support, we need to work a little, including within this organization," the head of the Ministry of Finance said.

He stressed that the Ukrainian side is actively working on this.

"I think we will find the necessary solutions so that, starting from April, we have a full-fledged program with the Fund," Marchenko said.

As reported, Ukraine, in the face of the IMF's unwillingness to immediately allocate significant funding in the fall of last year, requested from the Fund a four-month Monitoring Program with Board Involvement (PMB), which the Fund approved on December 20.

Tags: #mission #imf

MORE ABOUT

13:12 23.02.2023
Five-months secret mission of Polish sappers finishes in Ukraine

Five-months secret mission of Polish sappers finishes in Ukraine

10:37 21.02.2023
Ukraine expects IMF program to cover $10 bln of 2023 state budget underfunding – Finance Minister after meeting with IMF head

Ukraine expects IMF program to cover $10 bln of 2023 state budget underfunding – Finance Minister after meeting with IMF head

09:37 21.02.2023
Shmyhal discusses financial aid for Ukraine with IMF head Georgieva, expects to launch $15 bln program

Shmyhal discusses financial aid for Ukraine with IMF head Georgieva, expects to launch $15 bln program

09:15 21.02.2023
Zelenskyy: IMF commends sustainability of Ukraine's state institutions

Zelenskyy: IMF commends sustainability of Ukraine's state institutions

19:38 20.02.2023
Zelenskyy meets with IMF Managing Director Georgieva

Zelenskyy meets with IMF Managing Director Georgieva

09:18 20.02.2023
Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

11:35 18.02.2023
Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

20:03 17.02.2023
Mission completed, NBU governor, finance minister return to Ukraine after meeting with IMF

Mission completed, NBU governor, finance minister return to Ukraine after meeting with IMF

18:31 31.01.2023
NBU approves concept of diagnostics of banks required for cooperation with IMF

NBU approves concept of diagnostics of banks required for cooperation with IMF

16:03 20.01.2023
War in Ukraine is global, not regional – IMF Managing Director

War in Ukraine is global, not regional – IMF Managing Director

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz Ukrainy's net loss reaches UAH 40 bln in 2022 – Naftogaz head

NACP adds Metro Cash&Carry to list of intl sponsors of war

Zelenskyy invites OECD to join work to leverage Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for damage

OECD-Ukraine Liaison Office to open in Kyiv on March 1 – Secretary-General Cormann

Ukraine puts forward its candidacy for IAEA Board of Governors

LATEST

Naftogaz Ukrainy's net loss reaches UAH 40 bln in 2022 – Naftogaz head

OECD office in Kyiv to operate provisionally until 2026

Russian servicemen evacuating their families from temporarily occupied Crimea – General Staff

NACP adds Metro Cash&Carry to list of intl sponsors of war

Zelenskyy invites OECD to join work to leverage Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for damage

Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill first in Ukraine to start production of office paper from waste paper – mill

Housing commissioning in Ukraine falls by 37.8% in 2022 – statistics

Metinvest can supply enough steel to rebuild Ukraine, interested in acquiring assets in Europe – CEO

Busin insurer plans to send UAH 13.6 mln from 2022 profit to pay dividends, UAH 48.8 mln to increase charter capital

Turkish market opens for export of Ukrainian fish products – State Fisheries Agency

AD
AD
AD
AD