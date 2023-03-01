IMF mission on future program with Ukraine to work in Warsaw from March 8-15 – Minister Marchenko

From March 8 to March 15, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will work in Warsaw with representatives of Ukraine to discuss the parameters of a potential future program, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"There we will agree on the conditions, and the content, and volumes, and so on. It is still too early to talk about specific details, because there are many issues of the Fund's internal discussion," he said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday evening.

Marchenko explained that there are "certain contradictions" at the IMF board of, since, unfortunately, not all countries out of 180 support Ukraine.

"Therefore, in order for us to receive full consensus and support, we need to work a little, including within this organization," the head of the Ministry of Finance said.

He stressed that the Ukrainian side is actively working on this.

"I think we will find the necessary solutions so that, starting from April, we have a full-fledged program with the Fund," Marchenko said.

As reported, Ukraine, in the face of the IMF's unwillingness to immediately allocate significant funding in the fall of last year, requested from the Fund a four-month Monitoring Program with Board Involvement (PMB), which the Fund approved on December 20.