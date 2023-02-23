Germany provides EUR 5 mln to intl project for restoration of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv

Germany joined the international project for the restoration of Ukrainian cities #UN4Kharkiv-Mykolaiv and allocated EUR 5 million.

As reported, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) created working groups #UN4Kharkiv and #UN4Mykolaiv and invited international architects to help these cities develop forward-looking master plans. Kharkiv is assisted by the Foundation of British architect Norman Foster, in Mykolaiv the work is coordinated by the global design and architectural company One Works (Italy).

The accession of the German side to the projects became known during an online meeting of working groups, which was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, UNECE, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, local governments of Mykolaiv and Kharkiv and other international organizations.

"Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression, we have been sending the most necessary assistance to Ukraine. And at the same time, we are thinking about how to support you in rebuilding after the end of the war, because you should prepare for this now. I personally received the task from German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz to represent our country in this work," said Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

He recalled that in December last year, a meeting of the G7 countries took place, during which the participating states expressed their understanding that Ukraine needs comprehensive assistance.

Flasbarth announced that the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development would provide financial support of EUR 5 million to the international project #UN4Kharkiv-Mykolaiv.

"We are giving the green light and preparing funds for these projects to be successfully implemented. We hope that the terrible war will end as soon as possible, and we will begin to rebuild Ukraine," Jochen Flasbarth said.

With the participation of CFI, Agence française de développement médias, as part of the Hub Bucharest Project with the support of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs