Economy

13:42 21.02.2023

Bayer provides aid to Ukraine worth over EUR 15 mln since beginning of Russian active invasion

2 min read
Since the beginning of the active Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, Bayer has provided assistance to Ukraine totaling more than EUR 15 million.

As the company told Interfax-Ukraine, in particular, at the request of the Ministry of Health, Bayer transferred medicines, including anti-inflammatory, antibiotics, oncological drugs, painkillers, cardiovascular, antihistamines, diagnostic, hemostatic drugs, vitamins, antimicrobials and over-the-counter products for the treatment of skin diseases.

In addition, "Bayer donated EUR 1.3 million to restore the Ukrainian healthcare infrastructure through the fundraising platform UNITED24. The allocated financial assistance will be provided for the renovation of the Chernihiv Oncological Center and the purchase of equipment for the Romodanov Neurosurgery Institute."

The company provided about 65,000 packs of a drug for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the amount of approximately EUR 3.4 million. Also, during the year, Bayer will provide patients in hospitals of state and municipal healthcare institutions with this vital medicine free of charge, the company said.

In addition, Bayer donated about UAH 15 million in financial assistance to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society for the purchase of six ambulances and 50 portable defibrillators for Ukrainian hospitals, metro and railway stations in 18 regions of Ukraine.

The company also donated 164,318 packages of vitamins worth over UAH 36 million.

In addition, as part of ensuring the food security of Ukraine, Bayer donated more than 26,000 bags of corn seeds to support Ukrainian farmers in the amount of UAH 154 million. This assistance was distributed among more than 1,250 small farms in 17 regions of Ukraine and made it possible to additionally plant about 30,000 hectares of fields with corn. Also, at the request of the Ministry of Agriculture, Bayer shipped humanitarian aid in the form of 2,000 bags of rapeseed for more than 500 farms in 11 regions of Ukraine in the amount of more than UAH 8 million.

In addition, Bayer allocated EUR 825,000 to the Fondation suisse de déminage to purchase a demining vehicle that would be used primarily to clear unexploded mines and munitions from agricultural land.

Bayer continues to do business in Ukraine and regularly pays taxes to the state budget of Ukraine, which helps support the country's economy during martial law, the company stressed. In 2023, the company plans to invest more than EUR 35 million in expanding production at the seed processing plant in the village of Pochuyky, Zhytomyr region.

