09:15 21.02.2023

Zelenskyy: IMF commends sustainability of Ukraine's state institutions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard from IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva a positive assessment of the country's efficiency.

"Today, I held talks with the IMF director, who arrived in Kyiv. I was very pleased to hear a positive assessment of the sustainability of our institutions, the efficiency and effectiveness of our country in the face of such brutal and total aggression," he said in a video message on Monday.

"There are situations when, even in simpler conditions, states cannot withstand. The Ukrainian state has passed terrible tests and has retained full functionality. This is another achievement of our people - all those who work for the state. An achievement worth noting right now - one of these days, on the eve of the anniversary of the invasion," the President noted.

According to him, "Ukrainians are capable of very good things, and every day we see new evidence of this."

Tags: #imf #georgieva

