UMCC head replaced, there are suspicions due to fraud with supply of titanium ore – SPF

The State Property Fund (SPF) has dismissed Vladyslav Itkin, acting Board Chairman of PrJSC United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC), which controls Vilnohirsk Mining and Metallurgical Plant (Dnipropetrovsk region) and Irshansk Mining and Processing Plant (Zhytomyr region).

According to the information, under the leadership of Itkin there were alleged losses of production for millions of dollars and dubious contracts with intermediaries.