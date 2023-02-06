Parliament at second reading adopts bill on corporatization of Energoatom

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine at second reading supported bill No. 8067 on the corporatization of state-owned Energoatom, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) said on Telegram.

According to him, 259 MPs voted for the transformation of Energoatom from a state enterprise into a joint-stock company, 100% of whose shares belong to the state.

"Corporatization changes the outdated organizational and legal form, which is a state unitary enterprise, to a more modern and stable legal form that is understandable to the partners of the company. With corporatization, the administrative functions of property entities are reduced, a new, transparent and publicly accountable management structure is created," one of the initiators of the bill, head of the energy committee of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Gerus, said.

In addition, according to him, corporate governance increases the efficiency of the enterprise, as it will be possible to quickly and efficiently respond to the requests of market participants.

Gerus also cited potential economic and legal benefits, including growth in capitalization; setting a fair price for the state-owned company's assets; the possibility of creating subsidiaries for the implementation of new projects; the clarity of the organizational and legal form makes it possible to attract foreign investment, as well as loans without state guarantees; transparency of management and the requirement to publish reports increases the efficiency of the company.

As reported, the corporatization of Energoatom is provided for by a loan agreement between the company and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and a guarantee agreement "Comprehensive generalized program to improve the safety level of nuclear power units" ratified by the Verkhovna Rada.