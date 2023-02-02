Ukraine needs $17 bln for restoration in 2023 – PM

Ukraine needs funding for restoration work on its territory in the amount of $17 billion in 2023, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said during a meeting with Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, which was also attended by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

"This year, $17 billion is needed for these needs. One of the key sources of funding is Russian assets. A real mechanism should be created to use them to compensate for the damage caused by the war," the press service of the Ukrainian government said on Thursday, citing Shmyhal.

The prime minister also called on the EU to join the rapid restoration of Ukraine.

For his part, Dombrovskis said the EU will continue to fully support Ukraine.