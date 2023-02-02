Economy

14:06 02.02.2023

Ukraine needs $17 bln for restoration in 2023 – PM

1 min read
Ukraine needs $17 bln for restoration in 2023 – PM

Ukraine needs funding for restoration work on its territory in the amount of $17 billion in 2023, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said during a meeting with Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, which was also attended by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

"This year, $17 billion is needed for these needs. One of the key sources of funding is Russian assets. A real mechanism should be created to use them to compensate for the damage caused by the war," the press service of the Ukrainian government said on Thursday, citing Shmyhal.

The prime minister also called on the EU to join the rapid restoration of Ukraine.

For his part, Dombrovskis said the EU will continue to fully support Ukraine.

Tags: #restoration_of_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

14:32 05.07.2022
We need to start large-scale restoration of Ukraine now - Igor Stakovychenko

We need to start large-scale restoration of Ukraine now - Igor Stakovychenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine expects extension of duty-free trade with EU for another two years – PM

Ukraine has five emergency recovery priorities for $17 bln in 2023 - PM

Economy Ministry, unlike NBU, maintains 3.2% forecast for GDP growth in 2023

Invaders shell Zaporizhia, one of infrastructure facilities on fire, one person hospitalized – city council

Financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2023 foresees net loss rise to UAH 20.2 bln from UAH 10.8 bln in 2022 if tariffs not changed

LATEST

EU to provide Ukraine with 2,400 additional generators – von der Leyen

Ukraine expects extension of duty-free trade with EU for another two years – PM

NBU approves concept of diagnostics of banks required for cooperation with IMF

Ukraine has five emergency recovery priorities for $17 bln in 2023 - PM

Danger of exceeding limits, emergency shutdowns remains - Ukrenergo

Quantum-Systems GmbH announces delivery of 105 additional Vector reconnaissance drones to Ukraine

DTEK restores power supply to 60,000 consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions last week

Energy Ministry hands over 7 tonnes of power equipment from four countries to Chernihivoblenergo

Ukrnafta launches its own fuel card

Sanctions imposed by Western countries and Ukraine against Russia already have potent effect and affect Russian economy – Minister of Economy

AD
AD
AD
AD