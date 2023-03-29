Facts

16:56 29.03.2023

Ukraine govt prepares start of pilot projects for comprehensive restoration of settlements in de-occupied territories – Shmyhal

1 min read
The Ukrainian government is preparing to launch pilot projects for the comprehensive restoration of settlements in the de-occupied territories, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said on Wednesday.

"We are preparing the launch of pilot projects for the comprehensive restoration of settlements in the de-occupied territories. To fulfil the president's assignment, we held a meeting with the ministries and the State Agency for Restoration. We determined the dates and the first projects for a comprehensive restoration under the new legislation in the liberated territories," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel.

According to him, within the project, one settlement was selected in Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv regions, where large-scale restoration will begin on the principle of "build back better."

"This is not only about the restoration of housing, but also hospitals, schools, gardens, administrative services centers, cultural facilities, etc. Everything is being restored taking into account safety requirements and modern practices," he said.

Shmyhal said technical issues of launching compensation mechanisms for damaged and destroyed property were also discussed at the meeting.

"The law has already been adopted and signed by the president. This instrument should be put into operation in the near future," the prime minister said.

Tags: #restoration_of_ukraine

