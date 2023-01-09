Economy

19:20 09.01.2023

EU ready to take leading role in Ukraine's recovery – European Commission

2 min read
EU ready to take leading role in Ukraine's recovery – European Commission

European Commission spokesperson Ana Pisonero announced the EU's readiness to play a leading role in restoring Ukraine's infrastructure.

The spokeswoman said at a briefing in Brussels on Monday that the European Union was fully prepared to play a leading role, having called for Ukraine's recovery.

She recalled that the G7 countries agreed to coordinate activities on this issue.

She said the Commission had offered to host the secretariat of this structure. Long-term recovery needs will be huge. It will be necessary to coordinate the efforts of all participants: the European Union, member states, European financial institutions, and international organizations. And the private sector will also be invited, the EC representative added.

"We need to start planning our work today. This is important," Pisonero continued, noting that so far the EU's attention had been focused on helping Ukraine meet the country's basic needs and most urgent financial needs.

She explained that macro-financial support was provided for this, but it is clear that as part of the long-term recovery, it is time to get to work. The spokeswoman pointed to a number of conferences being held for this purpose, in particular the recent one in Berlin.

On Monday, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans visited Kyiv, whose program includes, among other things, a discussion with the Ukrainian authorities of a plan for the country's recovery.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #infrastructure

MORE ABOUT

20:28 09.01.2023
Sweden's Permanent Representative to EU confirms that Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3

Sweden's Permanent Representative to EU confirms that Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3

19:20 09.01.2023
EU ready to take leading role in Ukraine's recovery – European Commission

EU ready to take leading role in Ukraine's recovery – European Commission

18:29 09.01.2023
Ukraine sees itself as reliable EU green energy partner – Zelensky following conversation with Timmermans

Ukraine sees itself as reliable EU green energy partner – Zelensky following conversation with Timmermans

16:51 06.01.2023
Govt terminates Ukraine-Russia agreement on operation of 15P118M missile system

Govt terminates Ukraine-Russia agreement on operation of 15P118M missile system

18:15 05.01.2023
Ukrainian, Latvian presidents agree to continue cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

Ukrainian, Latvian presidents agree to continue cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

16:23 05.01.2023
Russian aggression affects 1,189 cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine

Russian aggression affects 1,189 cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine

15:34 05.01.2023
U.S. Ambassador, Commander of U.S. Army Europe, Africa discuss assistance to Ukraine on battlefield

U.S. Ambassador, Commander of U.S. Army Europe, Africa discuss assistance to Ukraine on battlefield

14:08 04.01.2023
Borrell invites Kuleba to take part in EU Council meeting at level of FMs on Jan 23

Borrell invites Kuleba to take part in EU Council meeting at level of FMs on Jan 23

11:09 04.01.2023
UK working to provide extra equipment in coming weeks to ensure Ukraine's victory on battlefield – PM

UK working to provide extra equipment in coming weeks to ensure Ukraine's victory on battlefield – PM

17:24 03.01.2023
Govt to create security infrastructure, regulate circulation of weapons in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

Govt to create security infrastructure, regulate circulation of weapons in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: After 2.5 months of heating season, we can say that we're successfully overcoming winter challenges

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives about UAH 1 trln from intl partners in 2022

BES hands over to ARMA Ermolino semi-finished meat plant valued at over UAH 350 mln

Ministry of Economy preliminary estimates fall in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 at 30.4%

Ukrainian agrarians provide country with over $20 bln in forex earnings in 2022 - Solsky

LATEST

Ukrenergo tightens energy restrictions in Ukraine as demand from businesses increases

UAVs cause no less damage to power system than missiles – DTEK top manager

Due to significant cold, possible missile attacks on energy system, Ukrainians should be prepared for new emergency power outages – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: After 2.5 months of heating season, we can say that we're successfully overcoming winter challenges

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives about UAH 1 trln from intl partners in 2022

Public reduces electricity consumption in Oct-Nov by at least a third – YASNO head

BES hands over to ARMA Ermolino semi-finished meat plant valued at over UAH 350 mln

Ministry of Economy preliminary estimates fall in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 at 30.4%

Ukrainian agrarians provide country with over $20 bln in forex earnings in 2022 - Solsky

Ukraine agrees on supply of nearly 1,800 transformers, about 7,000 generators up to 100 kV – Kuleba

AD
AD
AD
AD