Economy

10:09 06.01.2023

Public reduces electricity consumption in Oct-Nov by at least a third – YASNO head

2 min read
Electricity consumption by the population due to power outages and thanks to savings in October-November as a whole fell by at least a third, said Serhiy Kovalenko, the head of YASNO energy supplier.

"We have our statistics, which says that in Kyiv, electricity consumption by the population in October 2022 fell by 19%, and in November - by 28% compared to October and November 2021, respectively. In Dnipro and the region, it fell by 15% in October, by 11% in November," Kovalenko wrote on his Facebook.

He noted that these figures are actually higher, but they cannot be precisely determined, since not all customers transmit meter readings on time, and a significant part of the charges are made according to "average" consumption.

"But all the same, with the help of shutdowns and savings, the population reduced consumption by at least a third. This significantly helps the energy system hold on," Kovalenko summed up.

He drew attention to the efficiency of energy savings by consumers, noting that globally this gives a good result, despite the fact that some consumers may not notice the changes.

As for the current situation, the head of YASNO noted that the restrictions on January 5 increased slightly due to the cold snap, but the schedules are working.

"We continue to live and work on schedules. The restrictions have increased slightly. This is due to the fact that it has become colder outside," Kovalenko explained.

In addition, he noted that the number of local accidents has also increased, urging consumers to carefully use electrical appliances.

