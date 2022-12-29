Economy

20:15 29.12.2022

Interpipe sees net profit rise by almost 6 times for nine months

Interpipe international vertically integrated pipe and wheel company received $185.952 million in net profit in January-September this year, while in the same period last year the figure was $32.338 million (an increase of 5.75 times).

According to the interim report of unaudited consolidated financial results under IFRS for the nine months of 2022, pretax profit amounted to $199.975 million against $56.505 million for the nine months of 2021 (an increase of 3.5 times).

Interpipe in January-September 2022 reduced revenue by 9.3% compared to the same period last year, to $686.634 million. The company increased free cash during this period to $126.476 million as of September 30, 2022 from $103.007 million at the end of September 2021.

EBITDA at the end of September 2022 amounted to $123.023 million ($51.508 million in the pipe segment, minus $3.287 million in the railway segment, $74.222 million in the steel segment, $580,000 in other operations), while at the end of 2021 it was $150.876 million (minus $36.040 million, plus $15.351 million, $169.483 million and $2.082 million, respectively).

Interpipe is a Ukrainian industrial company, a manufacturer of seamless pipes and railway wheels. The company's products are supplied to more than 80 countries around the world through a network of sales offices located in key markets of the CIS, the Middle East, North America, and Europe. In 2021, Interpipe sold 602,000 tonnes of pipe products and 174,000 tonnes of railway products. Sales of railway products are carried out under the KLW brand.

