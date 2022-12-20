SBI: Russian assets transferred to state ownership, including hundreds of millions in energy sector

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is carrying out work on the transfer of assets of the Russian Tatneft group of companies to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) and is investigating the activities of VS Energy, which owns a number of regional electricity supply companies, the SBI has reported.

The Bureau said in its Telegram channel on Tuesday that one of the key areas of work of the SBI since the beginning of the war is revealing and seizing the property of Russian companies or subjects of the Russian Federation.

"First of all, it's about the energy industry, since often the owners of strategic enterprises in the industry are precisely the Russians or structures controlled by them," the SBI said.

According to the SBI, all the actions of the Bureau are aimed at increasing the energy efficiency of Ukraine and ensuring its energy independence. "Only in recent months, the SBI has done a lot of work to transfer the assets of the group of companies of the Russian Tatneft to ARMA for the implementation of measures to manage them. Currently, 115 real estate objects have been seized: oil depots, gas stations, nonresidential buildings, land plots and 118 fuel trucks and cars," the SBI said.

Also, as in the SBI said, together with the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office, the Bureau is investigating the activities of VS Energy.

"The SBI is checking information about the involvement of high-ranking officials and deputies of the Russian Federation in committing crimes on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, through both direct and indirect control over the enterprises of the critical energy infrastructure of Ukraine," the SBI said.

The Bureau recalled that SBI investigators are checking the involvement of Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Alexander Babakov in VS Energy. He has already been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine).

"The assets of the company of another former deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation and oligarch Andrei Molchanov, the AEROK enterprise, were also seized and transferred to ARMA. In addition, the international channel for the supply of components for the defense industry and critical infrastructure of Russia was blocked," the SBI said.

Among other things, the SBI transferred 26 regional operators of gas distribution systems to the management of ARMA.

The Bureau recalled that in June 2023, the Bureau exposed a large-scale scheme for the donation of gas distribution systems by the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine for use by private operators. Many years of illegal activity caused damage to the state in the amount of UAH 1.488 billion.

Also, liquefied gas, which PJSC Ukrnafta wanted to illegally sell, was transferred to the management of ARMA.