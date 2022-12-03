Economy

11:18 03.12.2022

Yermak on G7 decision to introduce ceiling on Russian oil prices at $60 per barrel: Russian economy will still be destroyed

1 min read
Yermak on G7 decision to introduce ceiling on Russian oil prices at $60 per barrel: Russian economy will still be destroyed

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, commenting on the decision of the G7 and Australia, following the EU, to impose a ceiling on Russian oil prices at $60 per barrel, stressed that the Russian economy would still be destroyed, and the Russian Federation would pay and be responsible for all crimes.

"The G7 and Australia, following the EU, have imposed a price restriction on oil supplied by sea from Russia at the level of $60 per barrel. Everything that the McFaul-Yermak group offered, although it would have to be reduced to $30 in order to destroy the enemy's economy faster. We always achieve our goal, and Russia's economy will still be destroyed, and Russia itself will pay and be responsible for all crimes," Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel.

He stressed that "it will be the same with the tribunal."

"They are very afraid of this, because they know that Ukraine will achieve its goal," he said.

Tags: #oil #g7

MORE ABOUT

13:03 30.11.2022
Kuleba discusses with G7 foreign ministers restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Kuleba discusses with G7 foreign ministers restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

18:49 28.11.2022
G7 ambassadors meet with new NBU head, note successful work of NBU in managing macro-financial situation

G7 ambassadors meet with new NBU head, note successful work of NBU in managing macro-financial situation

13:09 25.11.2022
Zelensky considers price of Russian oil at $30 per barrel justified

Zelensky considers price of Russian oil at $30 per barrel justified

11:19 24.11.2022
Germany initiates meeting of G7 FMs to support Ukraine's power system

Germany initiates meeting of G7 FMs to support Ukraine's power system

12:57 09.11.2022
SBU announces transfer of state ownership of one of major oil refineries in country

SBU announces transfer of state ownership of one of major oil refineries in country

19:35 04.11.2022
G7 rejects Russia's false claims about Ukraine's 'dirty bomb'

G7 rejects Russia's false claims about Ukraine's 'dirty bomb'

16:31 04.11.2022
G7 creates coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, defend vital energy and water infrastructure

G7 creates coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, defend vital energy and water infrastructure

17:31 11.10.2022
Zelensky calls on G7 countries for symmetrical response to Russia's actions

Zelensky calls on G7 countries for symmetrical response to Russia's actions

13:21 23.09.2022
G7 FMs condemn Russia's intentions to hold pseudo-referenda, promise to continue further targeted sanctions against Russia

G7 FMs condemn Russia's intentions to hold pseudo-referenda, promise to continue further targeted sanctions against Russia

13:58 12.09.2022
Stefanchuk to take part in G7 speaker meeting this week

Stefanchuk to take part in G7 speaker meeting this week

AD

HOT NEWS

Electricity producers provide 83% of required consumption this morning – Shmyhal

Ministry of Economy expects decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by 32-33.5%

Power shortage in power system decreases to 27% – Ukrenergo

G7 ambassadors meet with new NBU head, note successful work of NBU in managing macro-financial situation

Due to emergency outages, consumption of household consumers in Kyiv limited to 4-6 hours per day – DTEK

LATEST

Electricity producers provide 83% of required consumption this morning – Shmyhal

Ministry of Economy expects decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by 32-33.5%

Electricity supply 75% restored in Kherson – regional administration

Damage inflicted on Kharkiv by Russian aggression is about $9 bln, but very roughly – Terekhov

Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

Heads of DSOs to bear personal responsibility for abuses during blackouts – Energy Ministry

Akhmetov's SCM pays more than UAH 60 bln in taxes to budget in nine months

Transfer of corporate rights to IDS Ukraine to ARMA not to affect its activities in any way – CEO

Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

Ukraine sends 27,000 tonnes of wheat to Algeria

AD
AD
AD
AD