Yermak on G7 decision to introduce ceiling on Russian oil prices at $60 per barrel: Russian economy will still be destroyed

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, commenting on the decision of the G7 and Australia, following the EU, to impose a ceiling on Russian oil prices at $60 per barrel, stressed that the Russian economy would still be destroyed, and the Russian Federation would pay and be responsible for all crimes.

"The G7 and Australia, following the EU, have imposed a price restriction on oil supplied by sea from Russia at the level of $60 per barrel. Everything that the McFaul-Yermak group offered, although it would have to be reduced to $30 in order to destroy the enemy's economy faster. We always achieve our goal, and Russia's economy will still be destroyed, and Russia itself will pay and be responsible for all crimes," Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel.

He stressed that "it will be the same with the tribunal."

"They are very afraid of this, because they know that Ukraine will achieve its goal," he said.