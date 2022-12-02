Economy

18:14 02.12.2022

Damage inflicted on Kharkiv by Russian aggression is about $9 bln, but very roughly – Terekhov

Damage inflicted on Kharkiv by Russian aggression is about $9 bln, but very roughly – Terekhov

According to rough estimates, the damage inflicted on Kharkiv as a result of Russia's armed aggression is currently about $9 billion, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said.

"We can say that today the damage is about $9 billion. But this is a very, very approximate figure. Because there is something that cannot be estimated now," Terekhov said at a press conference on Thursday.

According to him, as a result of the shelling, about 4,500 multi-storey residential buildings were damaged, of which about 500 (including about 300 houses in Pivnichna Saltivka) cannot be restored. About 150,000 people were left without housing.

In addition, 109 schools, 110 kindergartens, 53 medical institutions were damaged to one degree or another. Some of them are also beyond repair. Terekhov also noted that as a result of the shelling, boiler rooms, water pumps, energy infrastructure belonging to the city, transport (trolleybuses, trams, and subway trains), etc. were damaged.

"Now it is impossible to calculate [the exact amount of damage caused]... The damage that we have, is colossal," Terekhov said.

