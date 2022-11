DTEK Energy to buy back eurobonds for up to $50 mln at price of up to 27% of face value

DTEK Energy will buy back eurobonds maturing in 2027 with a coupon rate of 7/7.5% for a total of $50 million at a price of up to 27% of the face value, the company said in a stock exchange message on Monday.

According to it, the redemption of eurobonds at such a discount will reduce the company's debt burden and direct more funds saved from servicing international debt to current activities.