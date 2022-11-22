Economy

17:37 22.11.2022

President signs law on voluntary refusal of businesses from simplified taxation system – MP

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law providing for the voluntary refusal of businesses from the simplified taxation system, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) said.

"The President signed our draft law No. 8045, which, among other things, provides for the voluntary refusal of businesses from a simplified taxation system with a tax payment of 2% of turnover," Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram on Monday.

The MP stressed that the law was especially relevant for the agricultural business.

