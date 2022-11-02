Sending ships from Ukraine along grain corridor to resume on Nov 3 – Minister of Infrastructure

Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov announced the continuation of the grain initiative from November 3, citing confirmation from the UN.

"Black Sea Grain Initiative continues. It is expected that on Thursday, November 3, 8 vessels with Foodstuffs will pass through the grain corridor. We received confirmation from the UN," he said on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Kubrakov added that inspections of ships in the Bosphorus will also be performed on November 2.

As reported, after Russia announced on October 29 that it was withdrawing from the grain initiative because of an alleged attack by Ukraine on ships in Sevastopol, exports were temporarily suspended. However, on October 30, the delegations of Türkiye, Ukraine and the UN at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) agreed on the resumption of the movement of 16 ships on October 31, including 12 ships to leave Ukrainian ports. The movement continued on 1 November.

On Tuesday, the UN secretariat at the JCC reported that there were no plans for the movement of dry cargo vessels under the Black Sea Grain Initiative on November 2, but 36 inspections of ships were conclude that day in Ukrainian ports.