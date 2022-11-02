Economy

09:21 02.11.2022

Sending ships from Ukraine along grain corridor to resume on Nov 3 – Minister of Infrastructure

1 min read
Sending ships from Ukraine along grain corridor to resume on Nov 3 – Minister of Infrastructure

Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov announced the continuation of the grain initiative from November 3, citing confirmation from the UN.

"Black Sea Grain Initiative continues. It is expected that on Thursday, November 3, 8 vessels with Foodstuffs will pass through the grain corridor. We received confirmation from the UN," he said on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Kubrakov added that inspections of ships in the Bosphorus will also be performed on November 2.

As reported, after Russia announced on October 29 that it was withdrawing from the grain initiative because of an alleged attack by Ukraine on ships in Sevastopol, exports were temporarily suspended. However, on October 30, the delegations of Türkiye, Ukraine and the UN at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) agreed on the resumption of the movement of 16 ships on October 31, including 12 ships to leave Ukrainian ports. The movement continued on 1 November.

On Tuesday, the UN secretariat at the JCC reported that there were no plans for the movement of dry cargo vessels under the Black Sea Grain Initiative on November 2, but 36 inspections of ships were conclude that day in Ukrainian ports.

Tags: #grain #kubrakov

MORE ABOUT

13:16 02.11.2022
Erdogan announces resumption of work of Black Sea Grain Initiative today

Erdogan announces resumption of work of Black Sea Grain Initiative today

15:02 01.11.2022
Three dry cargo ships with Ukrainian food moving through humanitarian corridor, Russia informed – UN Secretariat at JCC

Three dry cargo ships with Ukrainian food moving through humanitarian corridor, Russia informed – UN Secretariat at JCC

13:34 31.10.2022
Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister notes impossibility of exporting grain due to 'grain corridor' blocking by Russia

Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister notes impossibility of exporting grain due to 'grain corridor' blocking by Russia

10:57 31.10.2022
Vessels with agricultural products resumed leaving Ukrainian ports – Infrastructure Minister

Vessels with agricultural products resumed leaving Ukrainian ports – Infrastructure Minister

16:39 26.10.2022
NATO Secretary General urges Moscow to extend grain deal

NATO Secretary General urges Moscow to extend grain deal

10:23 21.09.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine to continue to be guarantor of UN Food Programme

Zelensky: Ukraine to continue to be guarantor of UN Food Programme

18:04 14.09.2022
Foreign ministers of Ireland, Lithuania, Ukraine visit Odesa port

Foreign ministers of Ireland, Lithuania, Ukraine visit Odesa port

09:49 09.09.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine's supplies of agricultural products under grain initiative ensure food security

Zelensky: Ukraine's supplies of agricultural products under grain initiative ensure food security

12:04 27.08.2022
Ukraine should reach volume of grain exports by sea of 3 mln tonnes monthly - Zelensky

Ukraine should reach volume of grain exports by sea of 3 mln tonnes monthly - Zelensky

17:09 19.08.2022
Ten ships in the ports of Big Odesa ready to be loaded under grain initiative

Ten ships in the ports of Big Odesa ready to be loaded under grain initiative

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian invaders cause UAH 28 bln damage to Energoatom

EU countries accumulate EUR 25.5 mln in Energy Community's Ukraine energy support fund – EU Commissioner

Govt dismisses Vitrenko from post of Naftogaz chief

EU to scale up support to Ukraine's energy sector – EU Commissioner

Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payments amounts to $750 mln in Sept 2022

LATEST

Nuclear Inspectorate demands to limit operation of spent nuclear fuel storage facility at ZNPP due to unauthorized construction of unknown object by occupiers

Russian invaders cause UAH 28 bln damage to Energoatom

VEON looking for buyer for Vimpelcom

EU countries accumulate EUR 25.5 mln in Energy Community's Ukraine energy support fund – EU Commissioner

Govt dismisses Vitrenko from post of Naftogaz chief

EU to scale up support to Ukraine's energy sector – EU Commissioner

Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payments amounts to $750 mln in Sept 2022

Almost third of SMEs plan to export goods or services abroad - EBA survey

Members of NBU monetary policy committee unanimously support keeping key policy rate at 25%

Actions of Russian invaders at ZNPP provoke mass fish mortality – Energoatom

AD
AD
AD
AD