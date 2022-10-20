Economy

11:27 20.10.2022

Power outage introduced in Kyiv, its region to avoid accidents – DTEK

2 min read
Power outage has been introduced in Kyiv and the region in order to avoid accidents, the press service of DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids has said.

"Ukrenergo introduced a power outage in Kyiv region in order to avoid accidents from 23.34 on October 19," the company said.

The outage will reportedly last no more than four hours per customer.

"However, it can be repeated within a day after four hours if Ukrenergo does not cancel the use of stabilization outages. For example, if your house was switched off from 10.00 to 14.00, then if the stabilization outage continues throughout the day, the second outage will be from 18.00 to 22.00 and from 02.00 to 06.00," DTEK said.

It is noted that the list of settlements, which may include such an outage, is posted on the DTEK website.

"In order to support the energy system, we urge all residents of the region to consume electricity moderately – turn on energy-intensive appliances in turn, reduce electricity consumption as much as possible in the evening from 17.00 to 23.00. We ask business clients to limit the use of outdoor lighting on the facades of offices, restaurants, shopping centers," they called again in the company, noting that it will help reduce the need for outages or the number of households that are offline.

