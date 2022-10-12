First project of International Energy Cluster to restore Ukraine's energy sector being implemented at Mykolaivoblenergo

­ The restoration of the distribution networks of JSC Mykolaivoblenergo will be the first project within cooperation between the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and the International Energy Cluster, which a few days earlier signed a memorandum of cooperation on operational planning and restoration of damaged facilities of the energy system of Ukraine, the company said.

"The enterprise is already defining the sites of the network requiring priority restoration," Head of Mykolaivoblenergo Vadym Danilkov said.

According to him, the parties are also preparing a corresponding agreement, which is planned to be signed in the coming weeks.

The head of the enterprise expressed hope for fruitful and constructive cooperation with Lithuanian power engineers. In his opinion, the experience of the companies and scientific institutions that are members of the IEC will help in the implementation of a comprehensive restoration of the energy infrastructure of the region.

The IEC coordinator, in turn, emphasized that the cluster specialists have already begun to familiarize themselves with the features of the distribution networks of Mykolaiv region and are ready to begin design work.

"This memorandum is the foundation for our cooperation. Despite the fact that the war is not over yet, we are ready to plan and design recovery," he said.

The company noted that the restoration project will be implemented with the support of the Lithuanian government.

In addition, Danilkov said with the participation of the Ministry of Energy an agreement was reached on assistance with electrical equipment from Denmark within the framework of the Ukrainian-Danish energy partnership.