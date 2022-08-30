Govt delegation in USA agrees to expand IFC presence in Ukraine – Chernyshov

A government delegation has begun a working trip to the United States to negotiate support for recovery and preparation for the heating season in Ukraine.

"Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshev began a working trip to the United States as the head of a government delegation. Key topics of the visit: support for urgent recovery and preparation for the heating season in Ukraine," the press service of the Ministry of Regional Development said in a statement.

It is noted that during the first meeting of the government delegation with Vice President of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean Alfonso Garcia Mora, the parties discussed expanding cooperation with municipalities in the areas of energy efficiency, life support systems and integrated development of territories.

"With IFC, we have a positive experience in the implementation of municipal projects. We agreed to expand IFC's presence in Ukraine and implement projects jointly with municipalities even under martial law," the press service quoted Chernyshov as saying.