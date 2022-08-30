Economy

10:00 30.08.2022

Govt delegation in USA agrees to expand IFC presence in Ukraine – Chernyshov

1 min read
Govt delegation in USA agrees to expand IFC presence in Ukraine – Chernyshov

A government delegation has begun a working trip to the United States to negotiate support for recovery and preparation for the heating season in Ukraine.

"Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshev began a working trip to the United States as the head of a government delegation. Key topics of the visit: support for urgent recovery and preparation for the heating season in Ukraine," the press service of the Ministry of Regional Development said in a statement.

It is noted that during the first meeting of the government delegation with Vice President of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean Alfonso Garcia Mora, the parties discussed expanding cooperation with municipalities in the areas of energy efficiency, life support systems and integrated development of territories.

"With IFC, we have a positive experience in the implementation of municipal projects. We agreed to expand IFC's presence in Ukraine and implement projects jointly with municipalities even under martial law," the press service quoted Chernyshov as saying.

Tags: #ifc #usa #ukraine

MORE ABOUT

09:27 30.08.2022
USA considers controlled shutdown of ZNPP units to be safest outcome

USA considers controlled shutdown of ZNPP units to be safest outcome

18:59 29.08.2022
ECHR to resume consideration of complaints against Ukraine

ECHR to resume consideration of complaints against Ukraine

16:31 29.08.2022
Meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Germany on Sept 8 - command of US Air Force in Europe and Africa

Meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Germany on Sept 8 - command of US Air Force in Europe and Africa

13:23 29.08.2022
Sweden to provide Ukraine with SEK 1 bln of aid, including SEK 500 mln of military support – PM

Sweden to provide Ukraine with SEK 1 bln of aid, including SEK 500 mln of military support – PM

10:34 29.08.2022
Johnson believes next few months to be tough, but Ukraine to win, UK to recover

Johnson believes next few months to be tough, but Ukraine to win, UK to recover

09:42 29.08.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine to return to Donbas

Zelensky: Ukraine to return to Donbas

16:48 27.08.2022
Ukraine and Moldova abolish permits for intl cargo transportation from Sept

Ukraine and Moldova abolish permits for intl cargo transportation from Sept

13:34 27.08.2022
Britain will give Ukraine underwater drones, Ukrainian military being trained to use them - Defense Ministry

Britain will give Ukraine underwater drones, Ukrainian military being trained to use them - Defense Ministry

13:46 26.08.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine to receive 'customs visa-free regime' this year

Shmyhal: Ukraine to receive 'customs visa-free regime' this year

10:15 26.08.2022
There’s no intermediate position regarding support for Ukraine, Italy decides to be on side of freedom – FM

There’s no intermediate position regarding support for Ukraine, Italy decides to be on side of freedom – FM

AD

HOT NEWS

Norway may allocate about $200 mln to Ukraine for gas purchase – media

Zelensky calls on Europe to use Ukrainian gas storage facilities

Russian companies working for energy crisis to turn into disaster – Zelensky says at energy conference in Norway

Naftogaz head expects decrease in temperature of heating in premises of Ukrainians this winter by 4°C – media

Cabinet allocates UAH 1.4 bln to buy strategic reserves to quickly respond to challenges in heat, water supply

LATEST

Fitch upgrades Ukrenergo, its state-guaranteed bonds to 'CC'

Winter won't be comfortable, but Russia must be put in its place – Zelensky says addressing French businesspeople

Zelensky urges French companies to join post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

Norway may allocate about $200 mln to Ukraine for gas purchase – media

Zelensky calls on Europe to use Ukrainian gas storage facilities

Russian companies working for energy crisis to turn into disaster – Zelensky says at energy conference in Norway

Naftogaz head expects decrease in temperature of heating in premises of Ukrainians this winter by 4°C – media

First intl exchange of financial account information scheduled for Sept 2024 – Finance Ministry

Cabinet allocates UAH 1.4 bln to buy strategic reserves to quickly respond to challenges in heat, water supply

Ukrenergo will share corporate experience in cybersecurity with Defense Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD