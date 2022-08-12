Damage from Russian aggression increases by $2.1 bln over week, recovery needs by $3 bln - KSE

As of August 8, 2022, the KSE Institute estimated the damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure from the war at $110.4 billion, while over the past week, the estimate of losses increased by $2.1 billion.

"According to the experts of the Russia Will Pay project, the minimum needs for the restoration of destroyed assets increased by $3 billion over the past week and now stand at $188 billion," according to a press release from the KSE Institute analytical unit of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE).

According to it, the assessment of damage to infrastructure increased the most in a week - by $1.8 billion, to $33.4 billion, which is associated with the receipt by the project team of detailed information from the Ministry of Infrastructure about damaged and destroyed bridges.

"According to the latest data, as a result of hostilities, 304 bridges and bridge crossings worth $1.8 billion have been damaged or destroyed," the report says.

Updated data was also received from the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, as a result of which the estimate of losses in the fields of culture, tourism and sports increased by $400 million, to $1.3 billion due to an increase in the number of damaged and destroyed objects.

However, the most significant damage remains in terms of residential buildings - $ 47.8 billion.

"According to the latest data, at least 131,300 buildings were destroyed and damaged, of which 15,200 are multi-apartment buildings ... Direct losses from the destruction of high-rise buildings amount to $ 42.3 billion, and another $ 5.4 billion of losses were caused to the owners of private houses," KSE specialists noted.

In general, since the beginning of the war, according to the project data, at least 15,300 high-rise buildings, 115,900 private houses, 388 enterprises, 43,700 units of agricultural equipment, 1,991 shops, 511 administrative buildings have been damaged, destroyed or captured, as well as 106,100 cars, 764 kindergartens, 934 medical institutions, 634 cultural facilities, 119 social facilities.