Forecast of grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine improved from 60 mln to 65-67 mln tonnes – PM

The forecast for the harvest of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine this season has been improved by approximately 5-7 million tonnes, to 65-67 million tonnes from 60 million tonnes, according to the government portal.

It is specified that the increase in the harvest forecast was announced by Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solsky during a conference call between Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the heads of regions.