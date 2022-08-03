Economy

18:18 03.08.2022

Forecast of grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine improved from 60 mln to 65-67 mln tonnes – PM

1 min read
Forecast of grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine improved from 60 mln to 65-67 mln tonnes – PM

The forecast for the harvest of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine this season has been improved by approximately 5-7 million tonnes, to 65-67 million tonnes from 60 million tonnes, according to the government portal.

It is specified that the increase in the harvest forecast was announced by Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solsky during a conference call between Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the heads of regions.

Tags: #grain

MORE ABOUT

16:30 03.08.2022
Syrian vessel detained in Lebanon was carrying flour from Russia–occupied Crimea, made from Berdiansk wheat – Ambassador

Syrian vessel detained in Lebanon was carrying flour from Russia–occupied Crimea, made from Berdiansk wheat – Ambassador

11:25 03.08.2022
Canada, UN to provide Ukraine with $40 mln to provide 2.4 mln tonnes of grain storage capacity

Canada, UN to provide Ukraine with $40 mln to provide 2.4 mln tonnes of grain storage capacity

09:10 03.08.2022
First vessel with Ukrainian grain arrived in Istanbul

First vessel with Ukrainian grain arrived in Istanbul

15:57 02.08.2022
Crimean prosecutor's office announces seizure of four ships exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea – media

Crimean prosecutor's office announces seizure of four ships exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea – media

10:05 02.08.2022
Zelensky: Grain exports from Ukraine depend on fulfillment of security parameters, which is responsibility of UN and Turkey

Zelensky: Grain exports from Ukraine depend on fulfillment of security parameters, which is responsibility of UN and Turkey

11:38 01.08.2022
First vessel with grain leaves Ukraine – Infrastructure Minister

First vessel with grain leaves Ukraine – Infrastructure Minister

18:20 29.07.2022
Ports Odesa, Chornomorsk prepare 10 vessels with grain for shipping

Ports Odesa, Chornomorsk prepare 10 vessels with grain for shipping

15:11 29.07.2022
Odesa ports load grain into ships waiting to go to sea – President's Office Dpty Head Tymoshenko

Odesa ports load grain into ships waiting to go to sea – President's Office Dpty Head Tymoshenko

14:58 29.07.2022
Brink: G7 comes to Odesa to demonstrate world to be watching and hold Russia accountable

Brink: G7 comes to Odesa to demonstrate world to be watching and hold Russia accountable

13:27 29.07.2022
Ukraine ready to export grain from port of Odesa, waiting for signals from partners about start of transportation – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to export grain from port of Odesa, waiting for signals from partners about start of transportation – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz makes new offer to eurobond holders to defer payments for 24 months

War in Ukraine threatening one of the world's biggest nuclear power programmes – IAEA chief

EU fully transfers EUR 1 bln of first tranche of new macro-financial aid to Ukraine – EC President

Ukraine expects EUR 500 mln second tranche of EU macro-financial aid on Aug 2, first EUR 500 mln credited to NBU account – PM

War damages to Ukraine's agricultural sector range from $4 bln to $6 bln – FAO

LATEST

Zelensky signs law launching comprehensive thermal modernization of buildings

Ukrainian nuclear scientists to study AP1000® technology in USA in autumn – Energoatom-Westinghouse deal

Over 300 IT companies already part of Diia.City – Ministry of Digital Transformation

In Ukraine 60% of IDPs lose their jobs – IOM survey

Naftogaz makes new offer to eurobond holders to defer payments for 24 months

War in Ukraine threatening one of the world's biggest nuclear power programmes – IAEA chief

EU fully transfers EUR 1 bln of first tranche of new macro-financial aid to Ukraine – EC President

Govt gives Naftogaz new permission to change conditions for eurobonds

Philip Morris in Aug will start producing cigarettes at Imperial Tobacco factory in Kyiv

Arricano increases its net profit 1.8-fold in 2021

AD
AD
AD
AD