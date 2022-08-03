Ukrainian nuclear scientists to study AP1000® technology in USA in autumn – Energoatom-Westinghouse deal

Energoatom and American Westinghouse are launching an internship program for Ukrainian nuclear scientists in the United States, within which more than 60 specialists and graduates of nuclear specialties will study AP1000® technology.

"Westinghouse Electric and Energoatom announced today a partnership, thanks to which more than 60 Ukrainian nuclear scientists and senior students will be able to take internships and get opportunities for development," the company said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The multi-year hands-on AP1000® technology training program will begin in the fall of 2022 at Westinghouse's US headquarters. Upon completion of the training course, newly minted AP1000® technology technicians will have numerous opportunities to apply their engineering, technical and process support skills to new unit construction projects using this technology in Ukraine, in particular at the newly established Westinghouse Engineering and Technology Center in Kyiv, Energoatom said.

Specialists will also be trained to provide critical support for future decommissioning programs at Ukrainian nuclear power plants, the company added.

According to Oleh Boyaryntsev, Executive Director for Human Resources at Energoatom, the most talented and promising young professionals and graduates of leading Ukrainian universities will be selected for the internship.

"Thanks to the Westinghouse training program, Ukrainian specialists and students will receive a unique experience for development in the nuclear industry as we begin to implement AP1000® projects throughout Ukraine," David Durham, president of Westinghouse Energy Systems, is quoted in the message.

He stressed that the opening of Westinghouse facilities for current and future Ukrainian nuclear scientists strengthens the company's close partnership with Energoatom and Ukraine.

As reported, in June 2022, Westinghouse and Energoatom expanded agreements for the supply of nuclear fuel for all operating Ukrainian nuclear power plants and construction of nine AP1000® power units.