Economy

12:27 29.07.2022

NBU predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 37.5% in H2

2 min read
NBU predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 37.5% in H2

The decline in real gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 compared to the same period last year will slow down to 37.5% from 39.3% in the second quarter, the National Bank of Ukraine published such a forecast in the inflationary review on its website.

According to it, in the first quarter of 2023, the economy will also contract - by another 19%, given the base of the first quarter of this year, when the decline was 15.1%, and recovery will begin from the second quarter of next year.

In particular, in the second quarter it will be 17.5%, in the third - 13.2% and in the fourth - 12.3%.

In the inflation report, as the National Bank announced earlier, in general, this year, GDP is projected to decline by 33.4% and grow by 5.5% in 2023 and 4.9% in 2024.

Nominal GDP, according to the document, this year may be reduced to UAH 4.54 trillion from UAH 5.46 trillion last year. However, due to high inflation (31% this year, 20.7% next year and 9.4% in 2024), nominal GDP will reach UAH 5.99 trillion in 2023, and UAH 7.1 trillion in 2024, expects the National Bank.

"The baseline scenario includes a full-fledged resumption of the operation of the Black Sea ports of Ukraine from the beginning of 2023. In general, in 2023-2024, security risks will significantly decrease, but will remain relevant, which will lead to a low propensity for investment from internal and external private investors," notes the NBU.

The central bank adds that this basic moderately optimistic forecast also assumes continued active international financial support for Ukraine of $13 billion each in 2023 and 2024, compared to $26.8 billion this year (about $13 billion received so far). In particular, it is planned to successfully implement a new program with the IMF during 2023-2024, the possible volume of which was estimated by NBU Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko at $20 billion in a recent interview.

"The policies of the NBU and the government will be gradually normalized. The NBU will return to the traditional foundations of the inflation targeting regime with a floating exchange rate. Emission financing of budgetary needs will be gradually (from 2024) stopped," the National Bank said.

Tags: #nbu #gdp

MORE ABOUT

10:03 28.07.2022
NBU decides to sell foreign currency for cash segment

NBU decides to sell foreign currency for cash segment

15:14 21.07.2022
NBU predicts inflation growth in 2022 to over 30%, its decline to 20.7% in 2023

NBU predicts inflation growth in 2022 to over 30%, its decline to 20.7% in 2023

12:15 21.07.2022
NBU raises official US dollar rate to new fixed level of UAH 36.5686/$1

NBU raises official US dollar rate to new fixed level of UAH 36.5686/$1

09:47 24.06.2022
Ukraine's obtaining EU candidate status brings NBU closer to European community of central banks - NBU governor

Ukraine's obtaining EU candidate status brings NBU closer to European community of central banks - NBU governor

09:17 22.06.2022
NBU estimates Ukraine's losses from destroyed housing, business, infrastructure due to Russian aggression at 50% of 2021 GDP

NBU estimates Ukraine's losses from destroyed housing, business, infrastructure due to Russian aggression at 50% of 2021 GDP

09:16 22.06.2022
Total amount of declared, provided financial assistance to Ukraine since start of war reaches $30 bln – NBU

Total amount of declared, provided financial assistance to Ukraine since start of war reaches $30 bln – NBU

14:06 21.06.2022
NBU expects banks to lose at least 20% of loan portfolio due to war, but half will keep operating profit

NBU expects banks to lose at least 20% of loan portfolio due to war, but half will keep operating profit

10:59 03.06.2022
NBU declares Megabank insolvent - bank's major shareholder

NBU declares Megabank insolvent - bank's major shareholder

14:47 02.06.2022
NBU for first time since introduction of martial law raises key policy rate to 25% per annum

NBU for first time since introduction of martial law raises key policy rate to 25% per annum

19:28 30.05.2022
NBU expects inflation at 17% in May – Shevchenko

NBU expects inflation at 17% in May – Shevchenko

AD

HOT NEWS

War damages to Ukraine's agricultural sector range from $4 bln to $6 bln – FAO

Rada adopts bill on introduction of moratorium on raising gas and heat tariffs for public, compensation to Naftogaz

Ukrenergo asks to defer $825 mln eurobonds maturity date from Nov 2026 to Nov 2028

Assets of 19 Ukrainian companies controlled by Russia, its residents transferred to ARMA – prosecutor's office

NBU decides to sell foreign currency for cash segment

LATEST

Economy will still begin to slowly recover if war drags on throughout 2023, but reserves to fall below $10 bln – alternative scenario of NBU

War damages to Ukraine's agricultural sector range from $4 bln to $6 bln – FAO

Rada adopts bill on introduction of moratorium on raising gas and heat tariffs for public, compensation to Naftogaz

Naftogaz head expects return to gas production increase in 2023 under ideal scenario

Brussels includes Ukraine, Moldova and excludes Russia, Belarus from TEN-T

Ukrenergo asks to defer $825 mln eurobonds maturity date from Nov 2026 to Nov 2028

Assets of 19 Ukrainian companies controlled by Russia, its residents transferred to ARMA – prosecutor's office

USA contributes $500 mln in donor funds to EBRD response to war in Ukraine

Lawyers, insurance specialists suffered most from crisis in labor market – grc.ua

Naftogaz to immediately offer eurobond holders new deferral agreement – Naftogaz

AD
AD
AD
AD