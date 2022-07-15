Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko has called on the G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia.

"Russia is forcing the UN and the IMF to puzzle over how to save African countries from starvation. Russia is forcing the ECB to puzzle over how to contain inflation in the eurozone. Russia is forcing the US to puzzle over energy security around the world. Isn't it too much honor for a terrorist state like Russia to have so many countries of the world mired in problems created by the Russian Federation?" he said during an online speech at a G20 meeting.

It is necessary to stop the cause of these problems, he pointed out.

"And the practical solution is the introduction of tougher sanctions. I urge you to join forces to stop Russia, which actions are directed not only against Ukraine, but all of us," Marchenko stressed.