Economy

17:55 15.07.2022

Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

1 min read
Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko has called on the G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia.

"Russia is forcing the UN and the IMF to puzzle over how to save African countries from starvation. Russia is forcing the ECB to puzzle over how to contain inflation in the eurozone. Russia is forcing the US to puzzle over energy security around the world. Isn't it too much honor for a terrorist state like Russia to have so many countries of the world mired in problems created by the Russian Federation?" he said during an online speech at a G20 meeting.

It is necessary to stop the cause of these problems, he pointed out.

"And the practical solution is the introduction of tougher sanctions. I urge you to join forces to stop Russia, which actions are directed not only against Ukraine, but all of us," Marchenko stressed.

Tags: #g20 #finance_ministry #marchenko

MORE ABOUT

18:32 29.06.2022
Indonesian President hands over invitation to Zelensky to personally attend G20 summit

Indonesian President hands over invitation to Zelensky to personally attend G20 summit

17:32 29.06.2022
Ukraine's participation in G20 summit in Indonesia to depend on security, composition of summit participants – Zelensky

Ukraine's participation in G20 summit in Indonesia to depend on security, composition of summit participants – Zelensky

12:53 17.06.2022
Ukraine receives $773 mln preferential loan from Canada through IMF administered account – Finance Ministry

Ukraine receives $773 mln preferential loan from Canada through IMF administered account – Finance Ministry

15:54 01.06.2022
War budget makes up three-quarters of Ukraine's budget - Finance Minister

War budget makes up three-quarters of Ukraine's budget - Finance Minister

20:56 24.05.2022
Ukraine to receive up to $2 bln from intl partners in May, with necessary $5 bln – Finance Minister

Ukraine to receive up to $2 bln from intl partners in May, with necessary $5 bln – Finance Minister

15:41 06.05.2022
Finance Minister pleased with work of state-owned banks, sees no reason for personnel changes

Finance Minister pleased with work of state-owned banks, sees no reason for personnel changes

15:26 06.05.2022
Ukraine in talks with intl partners on provision of $11 bln, of which about $5 bln received – Finance Minister

Ukraine in talks with intl partners on provision of $11 bln, of which about $5 bln received – Finance Minister

15:45 02.05.2022
Ukraine receives EUR 495 min in grant support from USA, Norway, Austria – Finance Ministry

Ukraine receives EUR 495 min in grant support from USA, Norway, Austria – Finance Ministry

15:17 30.04.2022
Ukraine starts denunciation of Double Taxation Agreement with Russia – Finance Ministry

Ukraine starts denunciation of Double Taxation Agreement with Russia – Finance Ministry

15:35 07.04.2022
Stefanchuk invites EU, G20 parliaments' spokesperson to visit cities of Kyiv region liberated from Russian occupation

Stefanchuk invites EU, G20 parliaments' spokesperson to visit cities of Kyiv region liberated from Russian occupation

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

Naftogaz to ask for two-year deferral of payments from all intl creditors

Main result of Lugano conference was to bring together countries and institutions to help Ukraine – EU Ambassador

Ukraine receives $1.7 bln grant from USA – Ministry of Finance

Naftogaz Ukrainy asks eurobond holders to defer payments on them for two years

LATEST

Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

Biofuel production one of most important areas of work of Agrarian Policy Ministry – dpty minister

Ukraine's recovery plan presented at meeting of Presidium of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities

Wheat harvest in 2022 expected to reach 18-19 mln tonnes – Agrarian Minister

Canada imposes additional restrictions on Russia's oil, gas, chemical, manufacturing industries

Shmyhal invites USAID to join co-financing grants to support businesses in Ukraine

IMF expects Ukraine to continue accurately servicing its debt

Naftogaz to ask for two-year deferral of payments from all intl creditors

Main result of Lugano conference was to bring together countries and institutions to help Ukraine – EU Ambassador

DCH states complete destruction of its four facilities in Kharkiv region

AD
AD
AD
AD