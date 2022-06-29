UFuture plans to invest $20 mln in creation of industrial parks in Lviv, Vinnytsia and Bucha – Vasyl Khmelnytsky

The holding company UFuture intends to invest $20 million in the creation of industrial parks in Lviv, Vinnytsia and Bucha, UFuture founder Vasyl Khmelnytsky said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"I am considering plots for industrial parks, meeting with mayors. In Lviv and Vinnytsia, plots of 15 hectares, in Bucha – 20 hectares. In total [estimated investment] may be $20 million," Khmelnytsky said.

In his opinion, these starting areas are too compact.

"Why is this not enough? What is 15 hectares? This is approximately eight-ten factories. And when you have built ten factories and everything is fine there, then the place becomes even more attractive every year. An investor comes in who is satisfied with the security and benefits, wants to build a factory, and you already have nothing. Therefore, industrial parks need to be created on areas of 100-200 hectares, but, unfortunately, there are not very many such sites," Khmelnytsky said.

Regarding the sources of capital during the war, he said that he was counting on his own and credit resources.

"Today, almost nothing works for me, but I still have something, because I'm a rather big businessman. I met with the bank, which also has a difficult situation, we agreed that I would pay 50% on loans. That is, I have some funds, I will take some more from the bank on credit. There are programs of 5%, 10%, 7%, this is set up for economic growth, I think it is necessary to give some soft loans," Khmelnytsky said.