Economy

18:44 24.06.2022

IAEA sent inspectors to conduct essential verification activities at Pivdennoukrainska NPP

1 min read
IAEA sent inspectors to conduct essential verification activities at Pivdennoukrainska NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has sent inspectors to conduct essential verification activities at the Pivdennoukrainska nuclear power plant, the agency's website reported citing the organization's director general Rafael Mariano Grossi on Friday.

"This week, I dispatched safeguards inspectors to Ukraine to conduct essential verification activities at Pivdennoukrainska NPP," Grossi said.

According to the agency, the IAEA continues to receive safeguards data from its systems installed at the other three operational NPPs in Ukraine and from the Chornobyl NPP.

According to the IAEA, as of June 24, eight are currently connected to the grid, including two at Zaporizhia NPP, three at the Rivne NPP, two at Pivdennoukrainska NPP, and one at the Khmelnytsky NPP. The seven other reactors are shut down for regular maintenance or held in reserve.

"Safety systems remain operational at the four NPPs, and they also continue to have off-site power available, Ukraine said," the IAEA said.

Tags: #iaea #pivdennoukrainska_npp

MORE ABOUT

11:29 07.06.2022
Ukraine denies IAEA director general visit to Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russians before its liberation - Energoatom

Ukraine denies IAEA director general visit to Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russians before its liberation - Energoatom

18:29 06.06.2022
IAEA needs UN support for mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP – head of agency

IAEA needs UN support for mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP – head of agency

11:04 01.06.2022
IAEA sends second expert mission to Chornobyl NPP

IAEA sends second expert mission to Chornobyl NPP

08:58 28.05.2022
IAEA head encourages Russia's acts of nuclear terrorism in Ukraine, is inactive in relation to protection of its NPP – SNRIU

IAEA head encourages Russia's acts of nuclear terrorism in Ukraine, is inactive in relation to protection of its NPP – SNRIU

15:18 26.05.2022
IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP unacceptable until plant site, Enerhodar de-occupied - Ukraine's nuclear regulator

IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP unacceptable until plant site, Enerhodar de-occupied - Ukraine's nuclear regulator

17:32 25.05.2022
Energoatom denies info of IAEA head about presence of materials for nuclear weapons at occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Energoatom denies info of IAEA head about presence of materials for nuclear weapons at occupied Zaporizhia NPP

16:40 17.05.2022
IAEA to send safety mission to Chornobyl NPP soon

IAEA to send safety mission to Chornobyl NPP soon

10:12 06.05.2022
IAEA head discusses situation with Zaporizhia NPP with nuclear watchdog head at meeting in Vienna

IAEA head discusses situation with Zaporizhia NPP with nuclear watchdog head at meeting in Vienna

17:45 09.04.2022
IAEA completing preparations for several missions to Ukraine – statement

IAEA completing preparations for several missions to Ukraine – statement

20:32 01.04.2022
Energoatom head: IAEA inspectors to arrive at all three NPPs controlled by Ukraine, at Zaporizhia NPP after its liberation

Energoatom head: IAEA inspectors to arrive at all three NPPs controlled by Ukraine, at Zaporizhia NPP after its liberation

AD

HOT NEWS

EU to allocate EUR 9 bln in aid to Ukraine – Morawiecki

NBU estimates Ukraine's losses from destroyed housing, business, infrastructure due to Russian aggression at 50% of 2021 GDP

Total amount of declared, provided financial assistance to Ukraine since start of war reaches $30 bln – NBU

Govt provides UAH 16 bln from reserve fund of state budget to Ministry of Economy for grants for business

Dominant position of Firtash's group on Ukraine's gas market ends, Naftogaz has 97.6% household consumers, 61% regional gas companies – Naftogaz head

LATEST

EU to allocate EUR 9 bln in aid to Ukraine – Morawiecki

Govt launches three grant programs to support businesses in processing, IT – PM

Berlin urges to think about permanent alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

No possibility to pay for RES generation in full this year - adviser to PM

Ukraine's obtaining EU candidate status brings NBU closer to European community of central banks - NBU governor

Hetmantsev denies possibility of introducing extra 10% import duty

Mechanism to compensate business loans for war-destroyed assets may work, but later – Hetmantsev

SBU stopped illegal mining of andesite by the company of Russian sub-sanctioned oligarch Deripaska

NBU estimates Ukraine's losses from destroyed housing, business, infrastructure due to Russian aggression at 50% of 2021 GDP

Total amount of declared, provided financial assistance to Ukraine since start of war reaches $30 bln – NBU

AD
AD
AD
AD