IAEA sent inspectors to conduct essential verification activities at Pivdennoukrainska NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has sent inspectors to conduct essential verification activities at the Pivdennoukrainska nuclear power plant, the agency's website reported citing the organization's director general Rafael Mariano Grossi on Friday.

"This week, I dispatched safeguards inspectors to Ukraine to conduct essential verification activities at Pivdennoukrainska NPP," Grossi said.

According to the agency, the IAEA continues to receive safeguards data from its systems installed at the other three operational NPPs in Ukraine and from the Chornobyl NPP.

According to the IAEA, as of June 24, eight are currently connected to the grid, including two at Zaporizhia NPP, three at the Rivne NPP, two at Pivdennoukrainska NPP, and one at the Khmelnytsky NPP. The seven other reactors are shut down for regular maintenance or held in reserve.

"Safety systems remain operational at the four NPPs, and they also continue to have off-site power available, Ukraine said," the IAEA said.