Illich Steel Works asks govt to impose sanctions against Russian companies stealing metal

Mariupol-based Illich Iron and Steel Works (Donetsk region), part of Metinvest Group, appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers and the President's Office with a request to impose personal sanctions against Russian residents who illegally seize and resell Ukrainian metal.

According to a press release from the company on Wednesday, the relevant letters on behalf of CEO of Illich Steel Works Taras Shevchenko have already been sent to the recipients.

At the same time, it is noted that since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Mariupol, about 145,000 tonnes of metal products from Illich Iron and Steel Works have remained, of which more than 124,000 tonnes have been left on the territory of the seaport. These products were intended for European enterprises, but were not exported due to the war.

It is also stated that, in particular, at the end of May this year, the vessel RM-3 with the products of Illich Steel Works on board headed from the port of Mariupol to Rostov-on-Don. The vessel is owned by River Sea Management Company LLC (Russia), the head and founder of which is Gennady Arustamov.

Illich Steel Works Taras Shevchenko has already applied to law enforcement agencies with a corresponding statement about the commission of a criminal offense. The enterprise notes the absence of any cooperation or coordination with representatives of the aggressor country or its occupation administration involved in the export of metal to the Russian Federation.

The plant notes that the activities of the named residents of the Russian Federation threaten the national interests, security and economy of Ukraine. The enterprise asks the government and the President's Office to impose sanctions against River Sea Management Company, responsible for the theft of property, its head, as well as against other individuals and legal entities that transport, unload, sell or resell products stolen from Illich Steel Works.

As reported, at the end of May this year, Metinvest reported a high risk of piracy by the Russian Federation, theft and illegal export of metallurgical products belonging to the group from the port of Mariupol.