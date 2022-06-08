Economy

12:23 08.06.2022

ENTSO-E agrees to gradually expand Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe – Ukrenergo

2 min read
ENTSO-E agrees to gradually expand Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe – Ukrenergo

Continental Europe transmission system operators (TSOs) have decided to address positively Ukrenergo's request to re-launch electricity export from Ukraine, the company has said.

"Today, Ukraine's power system operates in a trial emergency synchronisation mode, which means there are no export-import transactions conducted with European counterparties. However, both Ukrainian and European sides are considering the possibility of a stepwise increase in the volumes of export, which would be mutually beneficial in view of the following," Ukrenergo said on its website on Wednesday.

Ukrenergo considers the possibility of starting electricity exports to European countries to be an opportunity to provide additional liquidity in the electricity market and generate additional income.

"Under the conditions of martial law and active hostilities, the Ukrainian energy sector is struggling to maintain its pre-war financial indicators. Taking this into account, the start of electricity export could become an economically substantiated alternative to new borrowings and loans," the company said.

At the same time, low-carbon electricity supplies from Ukraine will significantly strengthen energy security in the region of Central and Eastern Europe. At the same time, electricity supplies from Ukraine could cover some share of electricity consumption in these countries and reduce their dependence on Russia.

The company said to start a stepwise increase in the Net Transfer Capacity of the export direction, the six technical prerequisites had to be fulfilled before the RGCE approval.

"Such measures are necessary to ensure stability of the interconnected grid and increase capacity of damping low-frequency oscillations," Ukrenergo said.

The company said that as a transmission system operator, Ukrenergo is actively working and will continue to work on the implementation of these technical measures. As part of the Agreements on the Synchronisation of the Ukraine/Moldova Power System with the Continental Europe Power system Ukrenergo is committed to continue working on ensuring compliance with all requirements to transit to full synchronisation, while undoubtedly maintaining the highest level of operational security.

Tags: #entso_e
