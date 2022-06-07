Pivdennoukrainsk NPP operating as normal - Energoatom

Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is operating as normal, the press service of Energoatom reported.

"As of 08:00 on June 7, 2022, the power units of Pivdennoukrainsk NPP are operating normally. There are no comments on the operation of the equipment and its operating personnel," the report said.

It is reported that the radiation background at the industrial site is at the level of natural background values measured before the start-up of the nuclear power plant.

"As of June 7, it is 0.12 µSv/h. Emissions of radioactive substances into the environment do not exceed the established permissible values," the press service noted.