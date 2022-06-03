Janitors, nurses, plumbers, electricians, sales assistants, doctors, teachers, pharmacists most in demand in Kyiv - city employment center

Janitors, nurses, plumbers, electricians, sales assistants, doctors, teachers and pharmacists are most in demand among employers in Kyiv, the Kyiv City Employment Center reports.

"Since the beginning of 2022, some 23,500 people have applied to the Kyiv City Employment Center for services. As of June 2, 14,400 unemployed are registered with the capital's employment service (last year there were 16,200 on this date)," the information department of the Kyiv City Employment Center said in a statement.

It is noted that with the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the labor market of Kyiv has undergone changes, in particular, a significant number of employees of enterprises and organizations of the city were evacuated to the western regions of Ukraine and abroad or were mobilized into units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and territorial defense, and many other residents moved to the capital, mainly from eastern regions.

So, as of June 2, there were 1,500 vacancies in the base of the capital's employment service, and in general since the beginning of the year there were 15,400.

"Today, the most in demand among employers in Kyiv are janitors, nurses, plumbers, electricians for the repair and maintenance of electrical equipment, sales consultants, doctors, teachers, pharmacists," the report says.

It is noted that the most paid vacancies are the professions of computer software engineer (UAH 110,000), computer software development specialist (UAH 110,000), software engineer (UAH 55,000), paramedic (UAH 32,000), head manager of the division (UAH 29,000), head of the financial department (UAH 23,000) and quality control manager (UAH 23,000).