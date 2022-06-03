Economy

17:10 03.06.2022

Energoatom, Westinghouse unveil memorial sign on occasion of start of construction of two power units at KhNPP using AP1000 technology

On June 2, President and CEO of the U.S. Westinghouse Electric Company Patrick Fragman and President of the state-owned enterprise Energoatom Petro Kotin solemnly opened a memorial sign on the occasion of the start of construction of power units No. 5 and No. 6 of Khmelnytsky NPP using the AP1000 technology, Energoatom reported on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"This is a new stage in the development of the Ukrainian energy industry. Thanks to common projects with Westinghouse, we will become one of the world leaders in nuclear energy, we will have a powerful and modern fleet of nuclear power units that will produce clean electricity both for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe," Kotin said.

As reported, on June 2, Energoatom and Westinghouse signed three agreements at Khmelnytsky NPP to expand cooperation in the supply of nuclear fuel and the construction of new nuclear power units in Ukraine. In particular, agreements were signed on the supply of American nuclear fuel to all nuclear power plants in Ukraine, on increasing the number of nuclear power units to be built using the AP 1000 technology in Ukraine from five to nine, and on establishing the Westinghouse Engineering and Technology Center in Ukraine.

The Westinghouse Engineering and Technology Center in Ukraine, in particular, will provide engineering and technical support for the construction and operation of AP1000 power units in Ukraine, as well as the future decommissioning program for Ukrainian NPP units.

According to Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko, the agreements concluded between Energoatom and Westinghouse open up a huge potential for Ukrainian electricity supplies to European countries, which will help reduce their dependence on Russian energy.

"We will modernize our fleet of nuclear power units that will produce clean, safe and reliable energy without the influence of Russia. In the future, Ukraine can become a key supplier of electricity to Europe," the minister said, whose words were quoted on the website of the Ministry of Energy on Friday.

As he said, the creation of a powerful Westinghouse engineering and technical center in Ukraine, jointly with Energoatom, is a recognition of the high level of domestic nuclear science, the qualifications of Ukrainian nuclear engineers, and is also a powerful foundation for the development of Ukraine's nuclear energy for a decade ahead based on the most modern technologies.

In turn, Kotin said that the agreements reached mark a new stage in the development of the Ukrainian energy industry. Thanks to joint projects from Westinghouse, Ukraine will become one of the world leaders in nuclear energy with a powerful and modern fleet of nuclear power units that will produce clean electricity for both Ukraine and the whole of Europe, he said.

"All this will be supported by the modern engineering and technical center Westinghouse, which, I am sure, will become a locomotive for the development of domestic nuclear science and technology, a training center for nuclear engineers for many years to come," Kotin said.

For his part, Director General of Khmelnytsky NPP Andriy Koziura said that the plant site is ready for the construction of two AP1000 power units, and the relevant preparatory work has been carried out at the Khmelnytsky NPP. The plant staff is also ready to start the project.

