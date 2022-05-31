Corum Group produces roadheader at new site in Dnipropetrovsk region for first time

Machine builders of Corum Group (DTEK Energy) produced a roadheader at the company's new production site in Dnipropetrovsk region for the first time, where the company's production facilities are partially relocated.

According to the Corum press service on Tuesday, the manufactured RH220 machine is more powerful and reliable than its predecessor, equipped with a remote control for the safe work of miners. After completion of the tests, machine builders will begin its mass production.

According to the press release, the 80-tonne machine is designed to mechanize breaking, loading and transporting the destroyed rock mass, while due to its greater power it can cope with harder rocks.

"When assembling the machine, components from the best European manufacturers were used, which increases the reliability and safety of the mechanisms," the report says.

You can control the equipment remotely, and monitor its operation online from the surface of the mine.

"DTEK Energy's machine-building enterprises were among the first in the war to transfer production facilities from areas where hostilities continue to other regions of Ukraine. This will ensure an uninterrupted supply of the necessary equipment for Ukrainian miners," the company's press service said.

"RH220 will help Ukrainian mines, and this is a guarantee of reliable operation of thermal power plants and, finally, light and heat in the homes of Ukrainians," Ildar Saleev, General Director of DTEK Energy, is quoted in the message.

As reported, Corum is currently focusing its production on supplying coal-mining enterprises of DTEK Energy.