Pinchuk Foundation to hold multiple Ukrainian events in Davos, Russian House in Davos to be Russia War Crimes House

The Victor Pinchuk Foundation will organize a series of platforms to draw attention to Ukraine on the occasion of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, which will be held this year from May 22 to May 26, in particular, it will present the Russia War Crimes House exhibition in the building, which was the Russian House in Davos for many years.

"With Russia's assault on Ukraine in the third month, it is important to highlight how Ukrainians defend democracy and their freedom not only in a physical war, but also in a social and political front," the Foundation said in a press release on Thursday.

The aim of the Russia War Crimes House project is to present the main facts, give names and dates, show specific faces and give at least some victims of the war an opportunity to tell their real stories. The exhibition, which will officially open on the morning of May 23, is organized by the Pinchuk Foundation and the PinchukArtCentre in partnership with the President's Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainska Pravda and the Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.

In addition, the Foundation will once again act as a co-organizer of the Ukrainian House in Davos, and on May 25 will organize a traditional discussion at the Ukrainian Breakfast: "Where is the war going, and how will the future of Ukraine and the world look like after the war?"

Fareed Zakaria, host of Fareed Zakaria GPS on CNN, will moderate a conversation with Timothy Snyder, the Richard C. Levin Professor of History, Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist, Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, members of the Ukrainian parliament and other participants.

Earlier, the Swiss media reported that the situation in Ukraine would become one of the central topics of the WEF this year. The Davos forum will be held in person after a two-year break caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be attended by about 2,000 people, including about 50 world leaders. For the first time in many years, the WEF would be held this year without Russian participation.

An online speech by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is expected at the forum.

The Victor Pinchuk Foundation is an independent, private, international charitable organization based in Ukraine, established in 2006 to enable new generations to change the country and the world. For its implementation, the Foundation develops projects and partnerships both in Ukraine and abroad. Since 2006, the Foundation has invested more than $153 million in the transformation of Ukraine.