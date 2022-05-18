Ukraine to be one of top agenda of Davos forum – media

The situation in Ukraine will be one of the major subjects of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, which will be held this year from May 22 to May 26, Swiss media said on Wednesday.

The source said that after a two-year break caused by coronavirus pandemic, Davos Forum will be held offline.

The event will be attended by about 2,000 people, including about 50 world leaders.

For the first time in many years, the WEF will be held this year without Russian participation, Swiss media said.

They also draw attention to the fact that the list of invitees to the forum does not look as impressive as in previous years. Thus, neither U.S. President Joe Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris will come to Davos in 2022. China will also not be widely represented.