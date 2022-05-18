Economy

15:58 18.05.2022

Ukraine to be one of top agenda of Davos forum – media

1 min read
Ukraine to be one of top agenda of Davos forum – media

The situation in Ukraine will be one of the major subjects of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, which will be held this year from May 22 to May 26, Swiss media said on Wednesday.

The source said that after a two-year break caused by coronavirus pandemic, Davos Forum will be held offline.

The event will be attended by about 2,000 people, including about 50 world leaders.

For the first time in many years, the WEF will be held this year without Russian participation, Swiss media said.

They also draw attention to the fact that the list of invitees to the forum does not look as impressive as in previous years. Thus, neither U.S. President Joe Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris will come to Davos in 2022. China will also not be widely represented.

Tags: #forum #davos
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:48 21.01.2022
World Economic Forum to take place on May 22-26 in Davos

World Economic Forum to take place on May 22-26 in Davos

15:33 27.08.2021
Klitschko: Kyiv Investment Forum this year to be dedicated to smart development of Kyiv region, its creative transformation

Klitschko: Kyiv Investment Forum this year to be dedicated to smart development of Kyiv region, its creative transformation

09:54 02.08.2021
Zelensky to present action plan for 30th Ukraine's Independence Day on margins of Ukraine 30 forum

Zelensky to present action plan for 30th Ukraine's Independence Day on margins of Ukraine 30 forum

15:01 24.07.2021
On July 28-29, Ukraine 30 Forum to be devoted to decentralization issues

On July 28-29, Ukraine 30 Forum to be devoted to decentralization issues

12:03 12.07.2021
Zelensky to take part in all-Ukrainian forum 'Ukraine 30. Humanitarian Policy' on July 13

Zelensky to take part in all-Ukrainian forum 'Ukraine 30. Humanitarian Policy' on July 13

17:07 21.06.2021
Zelensky to present national program Healthy Ukraine on June 22

Zelensky to present national program Healthy Ukraine on June 22

16:38 12.06.2021
Zelensky to participate in 'Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs' forum on Tuesday

Zelensky to participate in 'Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs' forum on Tuesday

16:19 21.05.2021
Zelensky to take part in Ukraine 30. Land All-Ukrainian Forum on May 24

Zelensky to take part in Ukraine 30. Land All-Ukrainian Forum on May 24

09:24 11.05.2021
Ukraine 30 Forum on May 11-13 dedicated to country's security issues

Ukraine 30 Forum on May 11-13 dedicated to country's security issues

16:17 10.05.2021
Ukraine 30 Forum on May 11-13 dedicated to country's security issues

Ukraine 30 Forum on May 11-13 dedicated to country's security issues

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU to lead efforts to reconstruct post–war Ukraine based on principles of combining investment with reforms - von der Leyen

European Commission to provide Ukraine with new macro-financial loan of EUR 9 bln in 2022 – von der Leyen

Resumption of operation of Ukrainian enterprises slows down – NBU

EU transport system not technically ready to transport large volumes of goods from Ukraine – Ukrzaliznytsia

Headquarters within Cabinet refuses public regulation of fuel prices, expects ceiling price of gasoline at UAH 52, diesel fuel at UAH 58 per litre – First Dpty PM

LATEST

NBU intensifies work on assessing state of banks assets

NBU supports return to import taxation – NBU dpty governor

EU to lead efforts to reconstruct post–war Ukraine based on principles of combining investment with reforms - von der Leyen

Metinvest's free cash balance grows to $582 mln

European Commission to provide Ukraine with new macro-financial loan of EUR 9 bln in 2022 – von der Leyen

Resumption of operation of Ukrainian enterprises slows down – NBU

Preparatory work for post-war restoration of Mykolaiv region already underway – Head of Regional Military Administration Kim

EU transport system not technically ready to transport large volumes of goods from Ukraine – Ukrzaliznytsia

Headquarters within Cabinet refuses public regulation of fuel prices, expects ceiling price of gasoline at UAH 52, diesel fuel at UAH 58 per litre – First Dpty PM

War unleashed by Russia leads to destruction or mothball of SCM assets valued at over $20 bln – Akhmetov

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD