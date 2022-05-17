Economy

21:22 17.05.2022

Headquarters within Cabinet refuses public regulation of fuel prices, expects ceiling price of gasoline at UAH 52, diesel fuel at UAH 58 per litre – First Dpty PM

The Operational Headquarters within the Cabinet of Ministers, headed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, has decided to abandon public regulation of fuel prices, while maintaining the ceiling price limit for gasoline at UAH 52 per liter, diesel fuel at UAH 58 per liter, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"We had a discussion with market operators today, and as a result of today's meeting of the headquarters, an agreement arose that we, on the part of the government, suspended price regulation so that market operators could saturate the market with the necessary resource. So that they could transport all available resources on the European or even non-European market to Ukraine," she told UA Razom on Tuesday evening.

"At the same time, we, surely, expect that the limit prices for diesel fuel will be no more than UAH 58, for gasoline no more than UAH 52. As soon as we feel that operators are abusing the situation, we will impose sanctions on them. We will monitor the situation daily," Svyrydenko said.

According to her, this decision will reduce the queues at gas stations for fuel and restore balance in the market in the coming weeks.

Tags: #prices #fuel
