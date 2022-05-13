Govt transfers 172 Glusco filling stations to management of Naftogaz

The Cabinet of Ministers is transferring 172 filling stations of the Glusco company to the management of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Today, the government will adopt a document by which we transfer 172 Glusco filling stations to the management of the state company NJSC Naftogaz," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

According to the prime minister, this decision will help in overcoming the shortage of fuel.

"We have a court decision providing for the transfer of the relevant property to the state. We are implementing it. The position here is clear: the assets of Russia and related companies in Ukraine must go to our state and will work for the benefit of our country and all Ukrainians," he said.