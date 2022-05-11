GTSOU confirms facts of theft of gas from transit flows in occupied territories

GTS Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) confirmed the facts of the theft of natural gas in the occupied territories from transit flows.

On May 9, 2022, GTSOU dispatchers reported the unauthorized intervention in gas transit flows from the Novopskov industrial site through the Soyuz gas pipeline by opening a jumper valve (17y), the company said.

"The information was additionally verified and confirmed. An unauthorized withdrawal of transit gas from the Soyuz gas pipeline to gas pipelines in the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions not controlled by Ukraine was recorded," GTSOU stressed.

"It is about the theft of gas and the inability of GTSOU to be responsible for maintaining transit volumes. Due to the direct interference of the occupiers in the modes of operation of the Ukrainian GTS, GTSOU was forced to declare force majeure at the entry point Sokhranivka," the company said.

Earlier, Board Chairman of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, Yuriy Vitrenko, said that Ukraine had recorded the facts of the theft of gas intended for transit in Luhansk region occupied by Russian troops.

GTS Operator of Ukraine has repeatedly warned Gazprom about the threats of transit due to the actions of the occupying forces controlled by Russia, and demanded to stop interfering in the operation of the facilities, but these appeals were ignored.

As a result, on May 10, GTSOU notified of the occurrence of force majeure circumstances that make it impossible to further transport gas through the Sokhranivka gas metering station and the Novopskov border compressor station, which are located in the occupied territory of Luhansk region.

According to GTSOU, on Wednesday Ukraine accepted an application from Gazprom to transport 72 million cubic meters of gas through its territory only through the Sudzha entry point.