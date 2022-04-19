Starlink intends to open representative office in Ukraine – Ukrainian minister

The global satellite system for Internet access Starlink plans to open a representative office in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Tuesday.

"Now, Ukraine is almost impossible to imagine without modern Starlink technology. And this technology will become even more accessible to Ukrainians. After all, today we received another positive news: Starlink has begun work on opening a representative office in Ukraine," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Fedorov also said that, for his part, he instructed the relevant authorities to complete the necessary procedures for certification, measurements and the provision of frequencies as soon as possible.

According to Fedorov, today, more than 10,000 Starlink stations help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to stay in touch and carry out special operations, support the operation of critical energy and telecommunications facilities, healthcare facilities and even the sowing season, and also return de-occupied territories to life.