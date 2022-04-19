Zelensky: It’s necessary to have clear understanding of economic development after war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stated the need to develop a clear understanding of economic development after the war, naming a number of priorities.

"Of course, for small and medium-sized businesses we must provide the most comfortable and free environment. In terms of taxes and administrative relations," he said in his traditional video message Monday night.

"Digitization is a top priority. Security is also a top priority for us. Defensive potential must be at a new level," he said.

According to him,, judicial, anti-corruption and other important reforms need to be brought to fruition. "But all this must work for a concrete vision of what Ukraine will be like. What it will be like a year after the war, 5 years after the war, 10, 20 years after," he said.

"We need to work out everything in detail already now to be fully prepared when the war is over. We are developing a comprehensive plan that provides for the reconstruction of what’s destroyed, the modernization of state structures and the maximum acceleration of Ukraine's development," Zelensky said.

According to him, "it is not just about the amount of physical work - to build housing, restore businesses, attract new businesses that will work to rebuild infrastructure and renew economic relations in our country. It is also about rethinking how our country will develop in the future. What industries can be the basis of growth after the war. What solutions and resources are needed to increase the level of processing in Ukraine and stop selling raw materials, as it was before."

"As of now - if you listen carefully to all the discussions that are taking place in our country at different levels about the post-war reconstruction - the main topic in them is actually about money. What financial package is needed to recover from the war? But I always emphasize that money is not the foundation for the country's development. Ideas, people - that's the foundation. And when there are ideas, when there are our people, you begin to see what money is needed for and in what amount," Zelensky stressed.