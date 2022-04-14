Economy

14:35 14.04.2022

NBU keeps key policy rate at 10%

1 min read
NBU keeps key policy rate at 10%

At a scheduled meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) once again decided to keep the key policy rate at 10%, given the ongoing war in the country unleashed by Russia.

"Under the current conditions, the impact of the key policy rate on the functioning of the money market and the FX market remains limited. With this in mind, the key policy rate will stay flat at 10% until monetary transmission channels are effective again," the NBU said on its website on Thursday.

