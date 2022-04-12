Economy

16:59 12.04.2022

Europlant resumes import of seed potatoes to Ukraine, delivers 22 tonnes – association

2 min read
Record Agro LLC (Kyiv), the official distributor of the German breeding company Europlant, has resumed deliveries of high reproduction potato seeds from Germany to Ukraine, which were stopped with the start of the Russian military invasion.

On Tuesday, the website of the Ukrainian Association of Potato Producers reported on the import of the first batch of 22 tonnes of seed potatoes of the Bellarosa, Sanibel, Jelly, and Vineta varieties.

"Potato seeds are categorized by the government as critical imports. There are no problems with its supplies. There are no queues at the border and customs," Yuriy Diak, director of Record Agro, is quoted in the message.

At the same time, it is specified that Ukrainian farms with the status of elite farms – certified seed-growing enterprises – became the customers of the delivered batch. They will lay seed plantations in Ukraine for the 2023 harvest.

"We will be able to meet the needs of all elite farms in a very short time," Diak confirmed.

According to Record-Agro, at the moment the company is the only official importer of potato seeds in Ukraine, while the work of other seed farms is hampered by the military invasion of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation. The importer specified that Ukrainian farms are now growing seed potatoes from high reproductions purchased from European breeding companies in 2021.

