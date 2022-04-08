Economy

17:57 08.04.2022

NBU proposes to forcibly seize UAH 26 bln of assets of subsidiaries of Sberbank, VEB in favor of state

2 min read
NBU proposes to forcibly seize UAH 26 bln of assets of subsidiaries of Sberbank, VEB in favor of state

On March 11, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) sent a letter to the Cabinet of Ministers, in which it proposed to forcibly seize the financial assets of IR Bank (formerly Sberbank) and Prominvestbank, which were withdrawn from the market at the beginning of the war, from Sberbank of Russia and VEB. RF," NBU Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko has said.

"About UAH 26 billion can be sent to revenue of the state. These are cash, government bonds, deposit certificates," he said in an interview with Economic Pravda, published on Friday.

Shevchenko recalled that these banks had their licenses revoked in the first days of the war. "And today we understand that the next step should be the forced withdrawal of these assets. It is clear that Ukrainian depositors of these banks must first receive their deposits within the guaranteed amount," the head of the NBU added.

Asked about Forward Bank and Pinbank, which also have Russian owners, Shevchenko said that they do not have a significant impact on the market.

"If, for example, we are talking about the same Pinbank, then it served exclusively its group as a captive, and if something even happens to it, it will be zero comma zero tenths something of the total banking system.

Regarding Forward Bank, there is indeed a Russian owner. It has a different model – consumer finance. If its model withstands this load, then it will withstand, the governor of the NBU said.

He reiterated the position of the central bank that the Ukrainian Alfa Bank, unlike those listed above, is significant for the banking system and has not been sanctioned, unlike a number of its shareholders.

"Our task is to act in such a way that millions of Ukrainian depositors do not suffer. The bank's shareholders must look for a way out of this situation. I do not rule out that this could be a sale to another owner. But this should be a sale that will not be seen as an attempt to circumvent sanctions" Shevchenko said.

Tags: #nbu #proposal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:13 29.03.2022
NBU urges to stop limiting hryvnia circulation, replacing it with rubles in Russia-occupied areas

NBU urges to stop limiting hryvnia circulation, replacing it with rubles in Russia-occupied areas

11:11 26.03.2022
NBU 'net' sale increases to $352.7 mln, EUR 241.7 mln this week

NBU 'net' sale increases to $352.7 mln, EUR 241.7 mln this week

09:45 22.03.2022
NBU limits UAH 100,000/month quasi cash operations and P2P transfers abroad

NBU limits UAH 100,000/month quasi cash operations and P2P transfers abroad

09:42 22.03.2022
NBU raises limit for withdrawing cash from foreign currency accounts to UAH 100,000

NBU raises limit for withdrawing cash from foreign currency accounts to UAH 100,000

15:29 17.03.2022
Some UAH 12 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU, UAH 11.9 bln spent

Some UAH 12 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU, UAH 11.9 bln spent

17:00 15.03.2022
Verkhovna Rada gives additional authorities to NBU

Verkhovna Rada gives additional authorities to NBU

11:21 15.03.2022
Some UAH 11.75 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU

Some UAH 11.75 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU

14:41 14.03.2022
NBU calls on FinCEN to launch investigations into intl companies with Russian capital

NBU calls on FinCEN to launch investigations into intl companies with Russian capital

11:42 14.03.2022
NBU cancels fees for BankID system services until martial law ends

NBU cancels fees for BankID system services until martial law ends

10:28 14.03.2022
NBU returns requirement for providing supporting documents for export of over EUR 10,000

NBU returns requirement for providing supporting documents for export of over EUR 10,000

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's inflation rose to 4.5% in March, up to 13.7% y-o-y

Ukraine receives EUR 120 mln grant from EU

GTSOU says blockage of Novopskov station by Russian forces could mean loss of one third of gas transit to EU

Arcelor Mittal top managers in appeal to ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih employees declare their support, intention to resume production

EU to take action on gas and oil supplies from Russia – Michel

LATEST

Podoliak: 140 European companies left to work in Russia 'pay' for one Bucha massacre

Ukraine's inflation rose to 4.5% in March, up to 13.7% y-o-y

Ukraine receives EUR 120 mln grant from EU

Russia-occupation forces destroy more than 30 gas stations in Ukraine

GTSOU says blockage of Novopskov station by Russian forces could mean loss of one third of gas transit to EU

Energoatom refutes Russian fakes about IAEA head's visit ZNPP

Every eighth Ukrainian starts work again, third of those who left homes, plan to return soon - poll

Govt to soon formalize decision to completely stop import, export operations with Russia – Shmyhal

Arcelor Mittal top managers in appeal to ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih employees declare their support, intention to resume production

Duda confident in need to dismantle Nord Stream 2 pipeline

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD