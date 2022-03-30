Economy

15:20 30.03.2022

Businessman Khmelnytsky urges to use all chances for ceasefire agreements

The owner of the UFuture group, businessman Vasyl Khmelnytsky, called for using all chances for ceasefire agreements in order to avoid further human losses.

"Peace is needed. If there is even one chance to agree on a ceasefire, it must be used. War destroys everything, and the longer it goes on, the more terrible are the consequences and destruction," Khmelnytsky said on Facebook.

According to him, Ukraine, its children and millions of refugees need peace.

"Do not call for victory at any cost if you do not risk your life now. Our victory is in strong and prosperous independent Ukraine, a strong economy and the happiness of Ukrainians. Under a peaceful sky," the businessman wrote.

Khmelnytsky stressed that only the President of Ukraine, the army and diplomats understand the real state of affairs.

