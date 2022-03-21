Ukrainians can get status of unemployed through Diia

Ukrainians can file an application for granting status of unemployed, appointment of assistance or termination of registration through the Diia portal or application and electronic services of the State Employment Service, the Ministry of Economy reported, citing a resolution adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers.

"The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that determined the procedure for registering the unemployed, accruing and paying unemployment benefits during the war. Therefore, citizens can make an application for granting the status of unemployed, assigning assistance or terminating registration using the Diia portal or mobile application and electronic services State Employment Service," the ministry said on its website on Monday.

The Ministry of Economy assured that Ukrainians are guaranteed to receive unemployment benefits.

"In regions where employment centers cannot provide funding for assistance, Oschadbank will transfer funds to the applicant's bank account or by transfer through the My Transfer international payment system," the ministry said.

The government decree also provides for the termination of registration of the unemployed in the employment center in the event of his refusal to perform community service. Therefore, unemployed Ukrainians receiving state assistance are required to participate in such work at the request of the military command or local authorities, the Ministry of Economy said.