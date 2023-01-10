Economy

14:28 10.01.2023

Russian missiles destroy mini-refinery in Merefa, non-working Shebelynka refinery shelled - A-95 director

Russian invaders destroyed a mini-refinery in Merefa with rocket attacks and once again fired at Shebelynka oil refinery (both Kharkiv region), which has been idle since February, said Serhiy Kuyun, the director of the A-95 consulting group.

"On Sunday (January 8), a mini-refinery in Merefa was destroyed by two S-300 missiles. The plant was preparing to release the first samples of marketable products in January. Representatives of the enterprise say that restoration is not yet possible," Kuyun wrote on Facebook.

According to him, two weeks earlier, the same missiles hit the state-owned Shebelynka oil refinery.

"The plant has not worked since February, but the bastards decided to raze it to the ground too," the expert commented.

According to him, the enemy continues to destroy any objects of the oil supply infrastructure that it can reach.

"The purpose of this is clear - to leave us without fuel," Kuyun summed up.

At the same time, he noted that the situation with fuel against the background of Europe's preparations for the second wave of the oil embargo - the refusal to import Russian oil products on February 5, is tense.

"Many people have seen infographics that Germany has zeroed out Russian energy imports. This is cool, but what remains behind the scenes is that the Rosneft refinery in Schwedt, nationalized by the authorities, will be loaded by 50% in January, and what will happen in February is still generally unknown," he described the situation.

At the same time, according to him, Poland provides its western regions with German diesel, so more and more attention is focused on the Baltchem transshipment complex in Szczecin, located almost on the border with Germany.

