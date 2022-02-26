Economy

14:20 26.02.2022

TPPs, DTEK mines operate as normal

TPPs, DTEK mines operate as normal

DTEK Energy enterprises continue to support the uninterrupted operation of the Ukrainian energy system in the conditions of the war with Russia, the company said in a press release on Saturday.

"All the company's mines are operating normally. The miners continue to extract coal to support the Ukrainian energy system," DTEK said.

Currently, 15 power units of DTEK Energy TPP are in operation, 21 are in reserve. The total load of operating units is 2,727 MW.

All of the company's power plants are in operation, except for Luhansk TPP. Luhansk TPP was stopped due to hostilities in the city of Schastia.

The work of Corum Group's machine-building enterprises has been suspended, as it is not critically necessary to ensure the production cycle.

"The warehouses of the company's thermal power plants are supplied with sufficient reserves of coal. Today it is 510,000 tonnes. The supply and maintenance of warehouses with coal is also provided, given the situation," DTEK Energy said.

