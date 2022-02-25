Economy

16:28 25.02.2022

NBU takes further measures to maintain stability of banking system during martial law

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has taken a number of measures to maintain the stability of the banking system by minimizing the negative impact of the consequences of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, according to the website of the regulator.

According to the report, a decision was made not to apply sanctions for violation of: banks - economic standards, limits on open currency positions and deadlines for submitting statistical reports; by banking groups - requirements regarding regulatory capital adequacy, economic liquidity ratios, credit risk, if such violations occurred starting from February 24, 2022 and caused by the negative impact of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

In addition, the specifics of conducting an assessment of the stability of banks in 2022, which is annually carried out by the National Bank in accordance with the Regulations on the assessment of the stability of banks and the banking system of Ukraine, were determined. It is assumed that such an assessment will be carried out using only the first and second stages.

In addition, the Rules for the operation of banks were approved in connection with the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, in particular, the specifics of applying the requirements of the Regulation on determining the amount of credit risk by Ukrainian banks on active banking operations, approved by the Resolution of the NBU Board dated June 30, 2016 No. 351 (as amended), and Regulations on the organization of the process of managing problem assets in Ukrainian banks, approved by the Resolution of the NBU Board dated July 18, 2019 No. 97 (as amended).

According to the regulator, the relevant steps were approved by the Resolution of the NBU Board of February 25, 2022 No. 23 "On сertain шssues of the activities of banks of Ukraine and banking groups", which comes into force on February 25 and will be valid until its cancellation.

