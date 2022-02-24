Economy

18:54 24.02.2022

Metinvest suspends production in Mariupol

The Metinvest mining and metallurgical group is transferring part of the equipment of Mariupol-based Illich Steel Mill and Azovstal to a hot mothball mode.

According to a press release from the company, this decision was made by the anti-crisis headquarters of Metinvest to ensure the safety of employees and preserve equipment.

The combines, in particular, on February 24 produce the available iron and steel and suspend work.

The mode of hot mothball of enterprises will last seven days. Decisions on the further mode of operation will be made depending on the current situation.

"Currently, lists of specialists are being formed at the Mariupol metallurgical plants that are needed to ensure production capacities in the hot mothball mode," the press release adds.

At the same time, it is emphasized that Metinvest's enterprises are the most protected places - shelters are equipped with provisions, medicines and the necessary communications. In the event of an escalation of the situation, supervisors will notify employees of the need to proceed to the shelter.

As reported, Metinvest has created an anti-crisis headquarters, which is working, the management controls the situation and promptly plans actions.

