Economy

13:35 18.02.2022

Coal stocks at warehouses of TPPs, CHPPs twice as high as last year – PM

1 min read
As of February 16, coal stocks at warehouses of thermal power plants (TPPs) of generating companies and combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) amount to 820,000 tonnes, which is almost twice as much as on the corresponding date last year, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"As of February 16, there are 820,000 tonnes of coal at warehouses, which is almost twice as much as for this period last year. At the same time, coal consumption in current February is 18% less than in the past," Shmyhal said during the hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

At the same time, he said that by the end of February, the volume of imported coal, the supply of which began in November 2021, will exceed 1.6 million tonnes, and another 391 tonnes are expected in March.

According to the prime minister, coal production in Ukrainian mines is also growing.

Tags: #coal #shmyhal
